Bulls Game Notes For Monday @ New Orleans

* The Bulls beat the Hawks on Saturday, 113-97, to move to 18-28 on the year. After going 3-20 in its first 23 games of the season, the Bulls are 15-8 and have scored 110 or more points in 15 games, tied with the Rockets for the most in the NBA since December 8.

* The Pelicans beat the Grizzlies, 111-104, shooting exactly 50.0 percent from the field. It was the 21st time New Orleans has shot 50.0 percent or better on field goals this year, second in the NBA only to the Warriors (29). With one more such game, the Pelicans will tie their franchise record for games in a single season with 22, set in 2009-10.

* New Orleans beat Chicago on November 4, 2017 in overtime, 96-90, snapping the Bulls’ six-game win streak in the series. Chicago is 13-4 versus the Pelicans since the 2009-10 season, its best record versus a Western Conference opponent in that span.

* Lauri Markkanen has scored in double figures in 13 consecutive games, the longest streak by a Bulls rookie since a 13-game streak by Ben Gordon in the 2004-05 season. The only Bulls rookie with a longer such streak since 2000-01 is Kirk Hinrich, who had a 16-game streak in his rookie season of 2003-04.

* Jrue Holiday is one of four players averaging at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists this month while also shooting at least 50.0 percent from the field (minimum one game). The other three players are Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

* Anthony Davis is averaging 31.0 points per game against the Bulls since last season, the highest average by any player in the league (minimum one game). Cousins is averaging 27.8 points per game against Chicago in that span, the fifth-highest mark in the NBA.