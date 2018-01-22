× Blackhawks Game Notes For Monday vs. Tampa Bay

* Since the Blackhawks beat the Lightning in the 2015 Stanley Cup Final, the Lightning have won four of the five subsequent regular-season meetings (and the one loss was in overtime).

* Tampa Bay began this stretch of eight straight games on the road with a loss to Minnesota Saturday, 5-2. The Lightning have now lost three straight games for the first time this season, getting outscored 14-4 in those games.

* Brayden Point set a career high Saturday with his 19th goal of the season. Point tallied 18 goals and 40 points in all of 2016-17 (68 games), compared to 19 goals and 42 points this year (46 games).

* Chicago is 1-3-0 so far on this six-game homestand after a loss to the Islanders Saturday, 7-3. It matched the most goals allowed by the Blackhawks and their largest margin of defeat this season.

* The Blackhawks sit in last place in their division with just 50 points earned through 46 games. That is their fewest points through the first 46 games of a season since 2007-08 (46 points).

* Patrick Kane scored two goals and added an assist against the Islanders Saturday. He has recorded 24 games with three or more points since the beginning of 2015-16, most in the NHL.