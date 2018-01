Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Six people were killed and 22 others injured in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

At 11 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot on the 800 block of Lake Shore Drive.

He was at a stoplight when another car pulled up beside him. Someone inside the vehicle started shooting.

The victim was hit in the leg.

He is in stable condition. No one is in custody.