40 years after Mickey, Minnie Mouse will get a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Minnie Mouse will finally receive her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today.

The star will be presented to Minnie during a ceremony Monday morning. She will be honored for over 90 years in the motion picture business.

Disney officials and pop star Katy Perry will unveil the star honoring the animated character.

Mickey Mouse was awarded his star 40-years ago, in 1978.

Minnie joins other star worthy animated characters such as: Donald Duck, Tinker Bell, Winnie the Pooh, Snow White and Kermit the Frog.

Minnie’s star will be located in front of the El Capitan Theater, on 6834 Hollywood Blvd.