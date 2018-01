Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADDISON, Ill. -- Two people are dead after a house fire in west suburban Addison.

Flames broke out shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday at a house on Ellsworth Avenue.

Fire officials believe the fire started in the kitchen area of the home. The two people were found dead in the back bedroom.

They say there were no working fire detectors inside the home.

Officials don't know what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details