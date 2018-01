× 13-year-old girl shot in thigh in West Englewood

CHICAGO – A 13-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the thigh in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the 74th Street and Ashland Avenue, near a Family Dollar Store.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

There is no information on the shooter or if there was a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.