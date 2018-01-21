Winter storm brings variety of weather; flooding concerns here
-
Major winter storm brings big weekend warm-up/rains here
-
Winter storm hits northwest Indiana
-
East Coast braces for a deep freeze following massive storm
-
Powerful late-week Autumn storm threatens severe weather
-
Storms miss Chicago; November-like weather continues
-
-
Sunshine returns Friday in Chicago’s second cloudiest month; atmospheric set-up to produce rare November t-storms and possible severe weather Sunday
-
Severe weather focus downstate; rain/thunder here
-
Tired of cold, wintry weather? Consider these frigid facts:
-
Reinforcing late week cold punch to bring the area’s chilliest autumn temps yet; Fri/Sat sub-40° highs the first since March; 147 years of weather observations tell us 60+ degree temps not behind us yet
-
Winter Weather Advisory continued across the Chicago area until at least mid-afternoon
-
-
Cold continues here—winter storm threatens I-95 corridor
-
Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories for heavy blowing and drifting snow today into the evening hours across portions of northwest Indiana/Lower Michigan
-
Winter Storm Watch issued for La Porte, Indiana beginning Friday night