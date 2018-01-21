Two men fatally shot in drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — Two men were shot dead early this morning in a drive-by shooting on the northwest side.

A 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were walking in the 6000 block of W. Belden St. around 3 a.m. when a black vehicle drove past.

Someone inside the car opened fire.

The 25-year-old was shot in his back. He was taken to Loyola hospital in critical condition, where he died.

The 19-year-old was shot in his head. He was taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition, where he died.

No one is in custody.