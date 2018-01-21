Sunday Brunch: Crab Cakes

Chef Steve Coppolillo from Rosebud Restaurants shares his Crab cakes recipe.
RECIPE: CRAB CAKES
Recipe Yield: 4 - 6oz Crab cakes
- 1lbs. of pre-cooked Alaskan King Crab
- 2 egg yolks
- 3 shakes of Tabasco
- 3oz of breadcrumbs
- 1/2 red bell pepper
- salt to taste
- 1 tablespoon - dill
- 1 Tablespoon - parsley
- 1 Tablespoon - lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon - sour cream
- 2 Tablespoons - mayonnaise
First Step: Mix all wet ingredients together in a large mixing bowl.
Second Step: Add all dry ingredients to mixing bowl and combine.
Third Step: Add crab meat
Fourth Step: Make crab cake patty (6oz each)
Fifth Step: Dredge each cake in a little flower, egg wash, and breadcrumbs
Sixth Step: Brown each crab cake on both sides in a medium frying pan using clarified butter
Seventh Step: Place in 350 degree oven for 5 minutes