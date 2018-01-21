Sunday Brunch: Crab Cakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Steve Coppolillo from Rosebud Restaurants shares his Crab cakes recipe.

RECIPE: CRAB CAKES

Recipe Yield: 4 - 6oz Crab cakes

- 1lbs. of pre-cooked Alaskan King Crab

- 2 egg yolks

- 3 shakes of Tabasco

- 3oz of breadcrumbs

- 1/2 red bell pepper

- salt to taste

- 1 tablespoon - dill

- 1 Tablespoon - parsley

- 1 Tablespoon - lemon juice

- 1 Tablespoon - sour cream

- 2 Tablespoons - mayonnaise

First Step: Mix all wet ingredients together in a large mixing bowl.

Second Step: Add all dry ingredients to mixing bowl and combine.

Third Step: Add crab meat

Fourth Step: Make crab cake patty (6oz each)

Fifth Step: Dredge each cake in a little flower, egg wash, and breadcrumbs

Sixth Step: Brown each crab cake on both sides in a medium frying pan using clarified butter

Seventh Step: Place in 350 degree oven for 5 minutes