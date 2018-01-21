× Some visibility problems driving south due to patchy dense fog this Sunday morning

Visibility has dropped to a quarter mile or less in some spots south this Sunday morning with a Dense Fog Advisory (grey-shaded area on highlighted map) issued for areas well south of Interstate-80 into central Illinois. Overnight cooling has allowed temperatures and dew-points to come together in the middle 30s, causing the formation of fog at many locations. If you anticipate traveling south this morning, be aware that patchy dense fog has developed and visibility could drop to a quarter-mile or less at times the farther south you go (check map of visibility in tenths of a mile below).