Patrick Flowers talks about the NFL Playoffs and the Bears’ offseason on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Watching from home right now are members of Chicago's professional football team. They might have hoped for such a chance to take part in Conference Championship Sunday, but it wasn't meant to be in 2017. In fact, it wasn't that close.

Hence the Bears have chosen Matt Nagy to lead a new era of the franchise, one that features Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback and Vic Fangio leading a steadily improving defense.

How far away could the Bears be from making the playoffs? Or better yet, when could they be competitive again. The Loop Sports managing editor Patrick Flowers discussed that along with the AFC Championship on Sunday's Sports Feed.

You can watch his conversation with Jarrett Payton in the video above or below.