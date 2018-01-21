Chicago museums offering up to 25 percent off admission for Museum Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The city's top museums are offering special exhibits, giveaways and discounts of up to 25 percent off for Illinois residents as part of Museum Week through January 26.

One of the options offering a warm, indoor sanctuary complete with beautiful butterflies aflutter, is the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Lincoln Park. Visitors to the nature museum will also get 20 percent off admission this week and free admission every Thursday. It's also opening a brand new exhibit this week called "Birds of Paradise."

Museums offering discounted admission and more during Museum Week include:

Adler Planetarium : 25 percent off admission for Illinois residents

: 25 percent off admission for Illinois residents The Art Institute : Free weekday admission for Illinois and Chicago residents

: Free weekday admission for Illinois and Chicago residents Chicago History Museum : Free admission Tuesdays, 25% off admission other weekdays, 10% off on weekends

: Free admission Tuesdays, 25% off admission other weekdays, 10% off on weekends DuSable Museum of African-American History : Up to 50% off admission

: Up to 50% off admission Field Museum: $2 off admission for Illinois residents

$2 off admission for Illinois residents Lincoln Park Zoo : 10% off food and drinks

: 10% off food and drinks Museum of Contemporary Art : $12 adult admission, Tuesdays always free for Illinois residents

: $12 adult admission, Tuesdays always free for Illinois residents Museum of Science and Industry : 20% off admission weekdays, 10% off weekend admission

: 20% off admission weekdays, 10% off weekend admission Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum : 20% off adult admission

: 20% off adult admission National Museum of Mexican Art : 15% off gift shop items

: 15% off gift shop items National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture : Free admission

: Free admission Shedd Aquarium: Free admission for Illinois residents January 18-19 and 22-26

Check chicagomuseumweek.com for more information.