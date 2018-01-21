Brooklyn pizzeria serves up ‘Tide Pod’ inspired pies as alternative to viral challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY — One New York pizzeria is serving up a safer alternative to the viral "Tide Pod challenge": slices topped with blue and orange swirls that look just like the laundry detergent pods, WPIX reports.

Vinnie’s Pizzeria in Brooklyn is poking fun at the latest absurd trend sweeping the nation, where young people eat the detergent pods on camera and then upload a video of the deed to social media. As the craze has caught on, the American Association of Poison Control Centers says it has seen a sharp increase in calls for intentional exposure to laundry packets.

Vinnie's co-owner Sean Berthiaume told PIX11 Friday the idea to make an edible stand-in for the pods came to him in a dream after seeing people all over the Internet expressing a desire to bite into one, which he finds "ridiculous."

“They’re just kind of supposed to resemble the pods themselves and how they’re supposed to have the blue and orange hypnotizing swirl on top," Berthiaume said.

The cheese and pepperoni "pied pods" recreate the Tide Pod swirl using food coloring and dyed cheese.

“I’m not trying to make people eat soap, I’m trying to make people not eat soap," Berthiaume said. "I think it’s a stupid thing."

Social media sites have removed video of people biting into the actual laundry pods, but much to Berthiaume’s dismay, Instagram twice removed pictures of the edible pies on Vinnie's Pizzeria’s page.

Berthiaume says they’re not a permanent item on the menu, but he’ll keep making them as long as customers want him to.

“If you happen to look at this laundry detergent pod and for some reason find it appetizing, then you should come down here and eat actual food,” Berthiaume said with a laugh.