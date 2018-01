CHICAGO– Police are searching for a 4-year-old girl and her caretaker.

They were last seen around 12 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of W. Van Buren St.

Miracle Wheeler was wearing a black coat, black boots, black leggings with blue and pink flowers, and a red shirt with a hood.

22-year-old Rayonna Smith is a friend of the child’s mother and often takes care of the child.

Anyone with information should call Chicago Police Area North SVU at (312)744-8266.