CHICAGO -- A popular Chicago Tribune feature has been turned a new coffee-table book.

The book is called "Chicago Flashback: The People and Events That Shaped a City's History."

Stephan Benzkofer, the former "Chicago Flashback" editor at the Chicago Tribune and the editor of the book, and Marianne Mather, the Tribunes photo editor, stopped by WGN to talk about the book and how they were able to narrow down 170 years of stories into 400 pages.

The book is available on Amazon.