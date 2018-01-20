× Bulls Game Notes For Saturday @ Atlanta

* The Bulls defeated the Hawks 91-86 at the United Center on October 26. It was Chicago’s second straight win in this series after Atlanta had taken the previous seven meetings.

* The Bulls have gone 7-4 in games decided by three or fewer points this season. Entering this weekend, those seven wins were tied with the Celtics for the most in the NBA.

* Kent Bazemore hit a jumper with about :02 remaining in regulation to give Atlanta a 94-93 win over New Orleans on Wednesday, The Hawks trailed by as many as 19 points in the game, making this their biggest comeback victory of the season.

* Lauri Markkanen (103) is one of just three players in franchise history to have 100+ three-point field goals as a rookie, joining Ben Gordon (134 in 2004-05) and Kirk Hinrich (144 in 2003-04).

* Nikola Mirotic had a team-high 24 points off the bench in Wednesday’s loss to Golden State. It was his ninth 20+ point performance (sixth off the bench) of the season (6-3).

* Kent Bazemore has had at least one defensive stop (blk and/or stl) in each of his last 24 games. Entering this weekend, that was the fourth-longest active streak in the NBA.