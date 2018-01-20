× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday vs. NY Islanders

* This is the first meeting between the Blackhawks and Islanders this season. Chicago has won each of the last five games in the series, its longest win streak versus New York all-time and the longest active win streak by any team versus the Islanders.

* The Islanders lost, 5-2, at home versus the Bruins on Thursday and are now 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. Over that span (since December 29), New York has allowed an average of 4.40 goals per game (most in the NHL).

* The Blackhawks were shut out by Detroit, 4-0, at home last Sunday, the third time they have been shut out this season. Chicago has now scored a total of three goals over its last three games, losing two of those contests.

* John Tavares lit the lamp on Thursday, his 25th goal of the season. Tavares has now scored at least 25 goals in each of the last four seasons, the first Islander with 25 goals in four or more consecutive seasons since Pat LaFontaine had a six-season streak from 1985-86 to 1990-91.

* Jordan Eberle scored a goal on Thursday, giving him eight points over his last five games played (one goal and seven assists). Eberle has nine points this month, giving him nine or more points in each month this season.

* Patrick Kane has recorded 16 points in 12 career games versus the Islanders. Among active players with at least 10 career games played versus New York, Kane’s 1.33 points per game versus the Islanders are the third most versus the New York behind Sidney Crosby’s 1.78 and Jaromir Jagr’s 1.38.