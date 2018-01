× 1-year-old seriously injured after being thrown off balcony

CHICAGO – A child is in serious condition after being thrown from a balcony in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

The 1-year-old was thrown to the ground around 6 a.m. on Saturday on the 7000 block of South Paxton Avenue.

The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

The person who threw the child is not in custody and remains at large, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.