Should spring breakers be worried about Mexico travel warnings?

The U.S. State Department recently changed its warning system for people traveling abroad. Officials also moved five states in Mexico to the highest risk level.

So, what does this mean for spring breakers and others who already have plans?

Travel expert Kendra Thornton says that the locations in Mexico with the highest risk level are not popular travel destinations for Americans. But she says to stay vigilant whenever you're traveling to a new place -- in Mexico or elsewhere.

