Police investigating shooting at downtown McDonald’s

CHICAGO – A person is in custody after a shooting near a McDonald’s in downtown Chicago.

Police responded to a disturbance at the McDonald’s in the near Adams and Wabash around 5 p.m.

Police say a male offender had been asked to leave the restaurant and got into a struggle with a 35-year-old security guard who had pepper spray. The pepper spray fell to the ground and the offender picked it up, according to police. At that point, the guard, who is a conceal carry holder, fired a shot at the offender.

No one was struck by the bullet.

The offender is in custody.