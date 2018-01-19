Police investigating shooting at downtown McDonald’s

CHICAGO – A person is in custody after a shooting near a McDonald’s in downtown Chicago.
Police responded to a disturbance at the McDonald’s in the near Adams and Wabash around 5 p.m.
Police say a male offender had been asked to leave the restaurant and got into a struggle with a 35-year-old security guard who had pepper spray. The pepper spray fell to the ground and the offender picked it up, according to police. At that point, the guard, who is a conceal carry holder, fired a shot at the offender.
No one was struck by the bullet.
The offender is in custody.
41.879521 -87.626125