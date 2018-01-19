One of Chicago’s best tattoo artists to compete on ‘Ink Masters’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary Parisi spent hours as a kid sketching out the things in his head. By high school, his canvas changed from paper to skin. He still has one of those sketches on his forearm today. Today he is known as one of the best tattoo artists in the city.

The name of the shop he co-owns, Mayday Tattoo, a nod to the work he does for clients desperate to fix bad ink from the past.

"I do a lot of cover up tattoos," says Parisi. "So the name Mayday! Mayday! was like a call for help to cover up bad work. I do that a lot."

But earlier this year the best of the best were thrown into the biggest challenge of their life, as contestants on "Ink Master."

From complex tattoos to photo realistic work, every tattoo artist pushed to be better than the guy next to him with the clock running. Tough, even for a guy with two decades of inking experience.

Filming for Season 10 of "Ink Master'' has wrapped up but Parisi is remaining tight lipped about how he did. The winner takes home one $100,000 dollars. Parisi says if he brings home the title, he'd pour it right back into Mayday Tattoo.

If you want to follow his journey, "Ink Master' airs on Spike TV at 9pm on Tuesdays.