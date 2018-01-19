1 dead in apartment fire in Chatham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One person has died after a fire in an apartment in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

Firefighters pulled a man and a woman from the blaze at 955 E. 86th Street at around nine this morning.

Officials say the fire was contained to one apartment. They believe it began in the front room of the apartment.

"The captain of Engine 82 actually went by the fire, he heard somebody screaming in the back bedroom. He actually went in the bedroom, found one victim in bed, closed the door and stayed with her until they were able to put out the fire," said Jeffrey Meyer with the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters say they didn't hear fire alarms going off in the apartment.

The cause is under investigation.