No charges against Chicago officers involved in teen’s death
CHICAGO — Prosecutors say they won’t charge with any crimes the Chicago police officers involved with the fatal 2016 shooting of a black teenager who was killed by police after he jumped from a stolen car.
In a news release on Friday, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office says the decision not to charge the officers in the death of 18-year-old Paul O’Neal came after a review of dashcam and body camera recordings, interviews of witnesses and physical evidence.
A now-defunct police review agency has recommended that two officers who opened fire on the fleeing vehicle be fired. But the agency did not recommend the officer who shot O’Neal during a foot chase be fired after concluding the officer believed the unarmed teenager had a gun and had shot at police.
Ja’Mal Green, a spokesperson for the family released a statement saying:
I take this decision personally for someone I stood next to and campaigned for on the premise that she would reform the criminal justice system and hold police accountable, but it seems that she is falling into the same group think as other politicians. I can only hope that she will see the error of her ways and fulfill her campaign promise or my next goal will be to hold her accountable in the next election. I spoke to the mother today and she shared my sentiment, and her words rang true. She said, The day Kim Foxx was sworn into office, was the day I knew I would get justice for my son. But her decision today saddens me because it proves that politicians say anything to the black community to get the seat, but once they’re in we become faceless votes for next season. We are deeply hurt but we are prepared to continue fighting to get justice.