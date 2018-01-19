Lunchbreak: Pork chops al pastor

Stock and Ledger Kitchen & Spirits - 70 West Madison
One North Kitchen & Bar - 1 N. Wacker Dr.
Recipe:
Pork Chops al Pastor
AL PASTOR MARINADE
Yield: 4 servings
1 ounce (2 T) of dry guajillo chili pepper
4 ounces roma tomatoes (core removed)
1.5 teaspoon shallot, peeled
1.5 teaspoon garlic, peeled
2 ounces (4 T) Spanish onion
2 ounces (4 T) of fresh pineapple (The rest will be used to grill for garnish)
1 each bay leaf
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 Tablespoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon brown sugar
2 Tablespoons coke a cola
- In a sauce pot combine dry chili, tomatoes, shallot, spanish onion, pineapple, and bay leaf.
- Add enough water to cover the ingredients.
- Simmer until the onion and pineapple are soft, about 30 minutes.
- Use some of the liquid to puree everything together in a blender until smooth.
- Season with salt, oregano, cumin and brown sugar.
- Add the coke a cola.
PORK CHOPS AL PASTOR
Yield: 4 servings
4 bone in pork chops
2 bartlett pears, cored and sliced
Fresh pineapple (use the leftover from making the marinade), peeled, cored and sliced
1 bunch of green onions, cleaned
Tortillas (your personal favorite)
1 bunch of radishes
1 jalapeño pepper
4 red finger chilies or another chili of your preference
Fresh cilantro leaves (if you don’t like cilantro or don’t want to buy a whole bunch this can be omitted)
1 lime, juiced
Olive oil
- Marinate pork chops in enough marinade to cover the pork chops for 24 hours. (This is not a necessity, but it helps make the pork more tender).
- Preheat your grill.
- Cut the pears and pineapple in big enough slices so that they won’t fall thru the grill grates. Season the pineapple, pears and green onions with salt and black pepper then oil them.
- Slice the radishes and jalapeño pepper thinly with a mandoline (if you have one) or with a sharp knife.
- Start by grilling the pork chop, next add your pears, pineapple and green onions. Cook the pork to your liking and the fruit, just to heat through.
- Heat your tortillas.
- Plating: Place the pork down first and then garnish with the pears, pineapple and green onion.
- Mix the sliced radishes, peppers and cilantro leaves with lime juice and oil, season with salt and pepper and top pork chop with the salad.