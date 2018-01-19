× Kim Kardashian, Kanye West name newborn baby girl Chicago West

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have revealed the name for their newborn daughter: Chicago West.

Kim announced the name on her website and on Twitter Friday afternoon.

While the couple didn’t explain the name choice, Kanye West was born and raised in Chicago.

It appears that the baby’s nickname is “Chi,” pronounced “shy.”

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy) https://t.co/Ikd0ay3DsO — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

The couple welcomed Chicago, their third child, via surrogate at 12:47 a.m. Monday, weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.

The two are are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.