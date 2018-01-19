× Illinois Supreme Court issues ruling in NIU fraternity drinking death

DEKALB, Ill. — The family of a Northern Illinois University student who died of too much drinking at a fraternity house can sue the local chapter, and all of the fraternity and sorority students who were at the pledge event.

But, David Bogenberger’s family can’t file a wrongful death lawsuit against the national chapter, Pi Kappa Alpha.

That’s the decision from the Illinois Supreme Court on Friday, upholding lower court rulings.

Bogenberger, of Palatine, died back in November 2012 when he was 19 years-old.

His blood-alcohol content was .351%.