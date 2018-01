A former suburban elementary school teacher is now sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

29-year-old Andrew Clarke of Glendale Heights pleaded guilty today to two counts of possession.

The Daily Herald reports he worked as a music teacher at the Adolph Link School in Elk Grove Village from 2011 to 2013.

Prosecutors say none of the images he possessed were of children he taught.

They say he videotaped himself masturbating into the shoes of children at the school.