Fall Out Boy to play Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Fall Out Boy has announced they are coming to Chicago.
The band, along with Machine Gun Kelly and Rise Against, are scheduled to play Wrigley Field on September 8.
The announcement was made Thursday night on Fall Out Boy’s Instagram page.
“We’re coming home on September 8th to play our biggest show yet at Wrigley Field. It’ll be us, Chicago Rise Against and Machine Gun Kelly and many more surprises along the way,” the post reads.
There's a light on in Chicago and I know I should be home… CHICAGO!! We’re coming home on September 8th to play our biggest show yet at Wrigley Field. It’ll be us, Chicago homies @RiseAgainst, @MachineGunKelly and many more surprises along the way. We’re bringing the M A N I A Experience to you. There will be an Angels and Kings revival, a pop up shop with new exclusive merch (also bringing some classic fob designs back from the dead), & much more. Don’t want to spoil all of the surprises, but we promise it’ll be good. Pre-sale tickets go on sale January 22nd at 10am local. Wrigley will have some special VIP packages not available anywhere else which include a meet and greet (w/ Pete & Andy), hotel for the night & more. Find out how to get your pre-sale code on falloutboy.com/news
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. January 26.
Fall Out Boy’s bassist and vocalist Pete Wentz joined WGN Morning News via phoner Friday, to talk about the release of the band’s new album “Mania” — and their world tour stop at Wrigley.
Check out his phoner with WGN in the video player below: