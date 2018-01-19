Fall Out Boy to play Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Fall Out Boy has announced they are coming to Chicago.

The band, along with Machine Gun Kelly and Rise Against, are scheduled to play Wrigley Field on September 8.

The announcement was made Thursday night on Fall Out Boy’s Instagram page.

“We’re coming home on September 8th to play our biggest show yet at Wrigley Field. It’ll be us, Chicago Rise Against and Machine Gun Kelly and many more surprises along the way,” the post reads.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. January 26.

Fall Out Boy’s bassist and vocalist Pete Wentz joined WGN Morning News via phoner Friday, to talk about the release of the band’s new album “Mania” — and their world tour stop at Wrigley.

Check out his phoner with WGN in the video player below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video