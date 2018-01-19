× Def Leppard, Journey playing Wrigley Field this summer

CHICAGO — It’s a big day for fans of the heavy metal pioneers Def Leppard. For the first time in their history, their entire catalog is streaming online.

Starting Friday, you can find their music on Spotify, iTunes/Apple music, Amazon and seven other digital music platforms.

Singer Joe Elliott said that it was time, that streaming didn’t even exist when the band signed their last contract and didn’t need the money.

Just announced Friday morning, Def Leppard and Journey will play Wrigley Feld July 14. Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, Feb. 3.