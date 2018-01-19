× Creative teacher engages students with visual learning

How do you get 6th graders interested in Science? By making it fun, of course.

Teacher Gretchen Brinza brings enthusiasm and quite a bit of ingenuity to her class.

She loves to teach science and her students love to learn at Alcott Elementary in Lincoln Park.

Brinza takes her innovative approach beyond science, often including technology, engineering and math or the STEM curriculum.

Last October the Illinois Science Teachers Assoc in conjunction with two other groups named Brinza the top stem educator in the state for teachers K-5. She was selected in part for incorporating technology with the use of a 3Dprinter.

She’s one of Chicago’s Very Own.