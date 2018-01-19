× Chicago suburb makes Money’s top 10 list of ‘Best Places to Live in America’

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Money magazine has released its list of the “Best Places to Live in America,” and at least one town in Illinois stands out above the rest.

Schaumburg tops the list of places in Illinois to live. The suburb is known as an economic and manufacturing powerhouse, with good schools and affordable living.

Residents also benefit from a number of recreational venues, including Legoland and Woodfield Mall.

Out of 100 other towns throughout the country, Schaumburg managed to land at No. 9, making the magazine’s top 10 list:

Fishers, Indiana Allen, Texas Monterey Park, California Franklin, Tennessee Olive Branch, Mississippi Dickinson, North Dakota Lone Tree, Colorado North Arlington, New Jersey Schaumburg, Illinois Bozeman, Montana

Other Illinois towns that made Money’s top 100 list include Wheaton at No. 27, Villa Park at No. 28 and Des Plaines at No. 35.

To make the list, Money says they considered a town’s population, crime rate, median household income and diversity. Other major factors included economic health, cost of living factors and public school performance.

The magazine even sent reporters to inspect each town, interview residents and search for other factors that may not be shown by statistics.