Big Head Todd and The Monsters Perform New World Arisin’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Tonight and Tomorrow

The Vic

3145 North Sheffield

bigheadtodd.com

This new record is the band's 11th full-length LP and marks their 30th year together!

A rock band with an easygoing jam band sensibility and a taste for the blues, Big Head Todd & the Monsters have proven to be one of the most enduring bands in their genre, still attracting fans to their live shows over 30 years after they first started playing out. BHT formed in Boulder, Colorado by Todd Park Mohr on guitar and vocals, Rob Squires on bass and vocals, and Brian Nevin on drums and vocals. The three had been friends in high school, and they formed the band in 1986 while they were attending the University of Colorado.

The group's first album for Giant, 1993's Sister Sweetly, went platinum in the wake of the successful singles "Bittersweet," "Circle," and "Broken Hearted Savior,"