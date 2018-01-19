Around Town learns about speed skating with Olympian, John K. Coyle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John K. Coyle is an Olympic silver medalist who won in the 5000-meter relay competition in speed skating in 1994 and was a former NBC sports analyst. He will be observing many competitions on his own as he goes to PyeongChang, South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics from Feb. 17th-26th.

When Ana FINALLY puts skates on to join Coyle on the ice, the outcome is not what we hoped for.

Millennium Park, McCormick Tribune Ice Rink:

201 E. Randolph St. Chicago, IL 60601

John's website:

http://www.theartofreallyliving.com/