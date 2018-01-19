Around Town learns about speed skating with Olympian, John K. Coyle

John K. Coyle is an Olympic silver medalist who won in the 5000-meter relay competition in speed skating in 1994 and was a former NBC sports analyst. He will be observing many competitions on his own as he goes to PyeongChang, South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics from Feb. 17th-26th.

When Ana FINALLY puts skates on to join Coyle on the ice, the outcome is not what we hoped for.

Millennium Park, McCormick Tribune Ice Rink:
201 E. Randolph St. Chicago, IL 60601

John's website:
http://www.theartofreallyliving.com/