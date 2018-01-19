Armed carjacking leads to chase of stolen Mustang from Lake Shore Drive to Far South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A carjacking overnight leads police on a wild chase from Lake Shore Drive to the city's Far South Side.

Around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, two armed suspects stole a green Mustang at 116th and Church in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

The vehicle was later spotted by state police just after 1 a.m. on Lake Shore Drive, but they lost track of it in the city's Gold Coast area.

Chicago police then spotted it at Blue Island and Damon, triggering a chase that reportedly reached 100 mph at times.

The chase ended near 88th and Lowe, where the suspects ditched the vehicle and tried to get away on foot.

The two men were both caught a short time later and taken into custody.

Charges are pending.