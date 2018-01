Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lillian Messner & John Roach with Sharlene and Xandra

Show your love! Save-A-Pet is offering a special valentine’s day card opportunity. If you visit www.saveapetil.org and click on the Personalized Valentine’s Day Card button, the animals at Save-A-Pet will mail your special someone, or animal, a personalized card letting them know that you send your love. Cards are $15 and there are only 100 available.

Save-A-Pet

31664 N. Fairfield Rd.

Grayslake, IL

www.saveapetil.org