2 salmonella cases in Illinois linked to Jimmy Johns

Two salmonella cases in Illinois have been linked to sprouts at Jimmy John’s.

The Illinois Dept of Public Health, the CDC and FDA are investigating reports of people becoming sick last December. They believe the most likely source of the infection was sprouts from several different Jimmy John’s locations.

“Based on a review of produce, suppliers, and items consumed, investigators believe the most likely source of the infection is sprouts from multiple Jimmy John’s locations,” state officials say.

The state health department has asked Jimmy John’s restaurants to remove sprouts from their menu until the investigation is complete.

According to state health officials: