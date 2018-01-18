Dear Tom,

The record high for Milwaukee is 105 degrees and the record low is -26 degrees, a variance of 131 degrees. What U.S. city has the record for largest variance between record high and record low temperatures?



Thanks,

Doug Evans,

Milwaukee

Dear Doug,

Very similar to Milwaukee, Chicago’s all-time high and low temperatures are 105 degrees and 27 degrees below zero, a spread of 132 degrees. The honors for the largest difference in the United States goes to Fort Yukon, Alaska with an all-time high of 100 and low of minus 78 generating a spread of 178 degrees. In contrast, Honolulu stands at the other end of the temperature-range scale. It highest and lowest temperatures are 95 and 52 degrees, a range of just 43 degrees, the result of the tempering effects of the surrounding ocean and a very small seasonal variation in energy received from the sun.