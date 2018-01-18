Storm moving north of Chicago brings mild temperatures
-
Strong cold front approaching, turning sharply colder by late afternoon
-
Chilly Saturday to follow Friday night’s storms
-
Storms miss Chicago; November-like weather continues
-
Snow covers Chicago area during evening commute
-
Cold front bring massive drop in temps, winter weather
-
-
Winter Weather Advisory for PM sleet, freezing rain across Chicago area
-
As temperatures fall through the 30s and 20s – slick roads ahead for the Chicago area tonight
-
Snow moves out, cold moves in
-
East Coast braces for a deep freeze following massive storm
-
Winter Weather Advisory Noon until Midnight Friday for 2 to 5-inches of snow across the Chicago area
-
-
Winter Weather Advisory continued across the Chicago area until at least mid-afternoon
-
Lake-effect snows finally winding down over northwest Indiana – sub-zero wind chills return
-
White Christmas coming- Accumulating snow to spread across the Chicago area Sunday – Winter Weather Advisory for most of the area- Winter storm warnings for northwest Indiana