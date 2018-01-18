Mild temperatures lead to weekend rain

Relative mild air of Pacific origin has spread into the Chicago area and will remain in control through the weekend. Temperatures are not excessively warm … readings generally in the 40s … but it is mild compared to the chill that prevailed for several days previously.

A new storm system develops in the southern Great Plains Saturday and will be the next precipitation-producer for Chicago. Low pressure at the core of this system is forecast to form over Kansas on Sunday and then move northeast into Iowa by early Monday, then continue northeastward from there. Rain associated with this system arrives in Chicago by late Sunday.

Cold air pushed across Florida on Wednesday, establishing low temperature records at many locations. For example, Orlando registered 26 degrees Thursday morning and Tampa had 29.