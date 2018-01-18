Midday Fix: Tuna ceviche

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trevor Cole, Executive Chef at Ronero

Ronero - 738 W. Randolph St.

www.ronerochicago.com

Event:

9th Annual Eisenopoly

Friday, January 19th - 6:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Revel Fulton Market - 1215 W. Fulton Market

The event supports the Harold E. Eisenberg Foundation's mission to raise funds for gastrointestinal cancer research.

www.eisenbergfoundation.org

Recipe:

Peruvian Tuna Ceviche with Red Pepper and Passion Fruit

Ingredients:

4-6 oz. Yellowfin Tuna

1 Red Pepper

2 Shallots

2 Roma Tomatoes

4 cloves garlic

2 Tbsp Lime Juice

1 Tbsp Cider Vinegar

1 ¼ C. Olive oil

Salt

2 Tbsp Agave

1/8 Cup Passion fruit raw or Puree

2 Sprigs Oregano

1 Bunch Cilantro

1 Piece Rice Paper

½ ripe Mango

Begin by heating a skillet with a Tbsp of oil to medium high heat.

While the pan is heating rough chop tomato and shallot. Peel and crush garlic and seeded red pepper. Add everything to the hot pan making sure to brown all ingredients in a saucepan. Once browned, transfer ingredients into a blender and add 1 Tbsp. lime juice, 1Tbsp cider vinegar, salt and 1 Tbsp agave to taste. Once seasoned pulse in fresh cilantro and oregano and set aside to cool.

Heat another skillet with about an inch of oil or about a cup to medium high heat for frying your rice paper.

Once oil is smoking place rice paper briefly in oil until it puffs. Remove, season with salt and set aside.

Next, Add your passion fruit to the blender and along with the remainder of agave and salt. Slowly add the remaining olive oil to emulsify to mixture.

Next, you'll want to cut Tuna to 1/4 inch and set aside in a bowl with a pinch of salt and lime juice.

Peel and dice mango to 1/8 inch and toss in with Tuna mixture. Add chilled red pepper emulsion to coat the fish and salt mixture to taste.

Place in a shallow single serving bowl. Pour the passion fruit around the edge and garnish with rice paper.​