Lunchbreak: Butter dumplings

Bad Hunter
802 W. Randolph St.
Recipe:
Bad Hunter’s Butter Dumplings
Ingredients:
- 1 lb butterball potatoes (or yukon gold)
- ¼ head napa cabbage (small dice)
- ½ cup diced onion
- ½ cup chopped scallions
- 1 T grated ginger (on a microplane)
- ½ T minced garlic
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- ½ T rice wine vinegar
- ½ lb plus 1 T softened butter
salt and pepper to taste
- 1 pack dumpling wrappers (use store bought)
- 2 T black sesame seeds
- 1 box cornstarch
- 1 8oz jar kimchi (make your own or use store bought)
- 1 cup sour cream
- 2 T vegetable oil
- 3 ea scallions (julienned)
Equipment needed:
- Large pot
- Large skillet
- Food processor
- Mixing bowl or kitchen aid with paddle attachment
- Piping bag
- Pastry brush
- Small bowl of water
- Non stick skillet with lid
Method:
- Boil the potatoes in a large pot of salted water until fork tender. Meanwhile in a large skillet, melt 1 T butter and sweat the onions and cabbage until they begin to caramelize.
- Drain the cooked potatoes and place them (skin on) in a food processor. Add the cooked onions and cabbage and pulse a few times to incorporate.
- Add the chopped scallion, grated ginger, minced garlic, sour cream, sesame oil, and rice wine vinegar to the food processor and blend until everything is smooth and incorporated. Season well with salt and pepper and adjust seasonings as necessary.
- Add the softened butter to a large mixing bowl (or kitchen aid with paddle attachment), and begin to beat some air into the butter.
- Once the butter is light and creamy, add the potato mixture and fold in. Taste again for seasonings, and then transfer the mixture to a piping bag.
- On a clean surface, lay out a few dumpling wrappers and lightly brush them with water. Sprinkle a small amount of black sesame on the wet surface of the dumpling wrapper (reserve some sesame seeds for garnish).
- Pipe a quarter size ball of potato filling in the center of the dumpling wrapper. Fold the dumpling wrapper in half to cover the filling completely and seal the edge with your fingers. Twist the sealed dumpling around your finger so it looks like a tortellini and pinch the ends together. (You can really seal the dumplings any way you like! They will still taste great).
- Place the finished dumplings on a baking sheet dusted with cornstarch and let them set up in the fridge.
- While the dumplings are setting up, blend about ½ cup kimchi in the food processor until smooth. Add the sour cream and pulse to combine, then season with salt as needed. Store in the fridge until ready to plate.
- Heat the nonstick skillet on high heat with the vegetable oil until shimmering. Add about 7 dumplings to the pan, the fattest part of the dumpling should be facing down. Slide the dumplings around to insure they do not stick.
- After about 30 seconds, add ½ cup of water to the pan and immediately cover with the lid (be careful not to do this directly over a flame or you will get a flare up!)
- Return the pan to the stove and cook on medium heat until all of the water has evaporated (should take about 3 minutes). You will be able to hear the crackling of oil when the dumplings are finished, they should be nice and crisp brown on the bottom and steamed on the top. Remove the dumplings from the pan with a spatula and drain on paper towels.
- To plate: spoon about ¼ cup of kimchi sour cream in the center of a bowl. Top with the butter dumplings, and garnish with julienned scallions and the remaining black sesame seeds. Enjoy!