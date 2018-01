NEW LENOX, Ill. — Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash on eastbound Interstate 80 just past Interstate 355 in New Lenox Thursday.

A stalled vehicle in a center lane was hit from behind, and the driver was ejected and killed.

WGN traffic reporter Sarah Jindra says there are delays back to Gougar.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

