Family of crossing guard struck by car sues Lyft

CHICAGO -- A family is filing a lawsuit after a crossing guard was hit and badly hurt by a Lyft driver.

As crossing guard Janet Gould continues to recover, her family filed the suit to send a message across the ride share industry that this kind of driving will not be tolerated.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on January 8th, 80-yr-old Gould, a crossing guard of 34 years, was hit from behind by a man driving for Lyft at the corner of Clark and Bryn Mawr in Chicago. She was wearing her safety vest and holding a stop sign.

The impact left her hospitalized in critical condition and fighting for her life.

The driver stopped and was ticketed. He admitted he was blinded by sun at the time.

Francis Patrick Murphy is a partner at the personal injury law firm of Corboy and Demetrio. He says this is about helping and protecting Gould and her husband, John, as her injuries are certainly catastrophic and may be permanent but also holding the ever expanding ride-sharing industry and companies like lyft accountable.

Murphy says the Lyft driver had a fare who witnessed the incident.

Lyft released a statement saying: