Dunn out indefinitely with concussion symptoms

The Bulls provided an update on Kris Dunn Thursday afternoon. Dunn was injured late in the 4th quarter of the Bulls loss to Golden St. Wednesday.

KRIS DUNN INJURY UPDATE

After further evaluation on Thursday, Jan. 18, Kris Dunn’s two dislocated front teeth were stabilized and have been splinted with braces as the form of treatment. He was also re-evaluated for concussion symptoms and has been placed in the NBA Concussion Protocol. Dunn will be out indefinitely related to the concussion and will not travel with the team to Atlanta.