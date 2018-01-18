Man arrested after starting fire on Red Line train, police say

CHICAGO –- A man was taken into custody after police said he started a fire while on a CTA train.
Police said a man started the fire around 5:18 p.m. on Thursday on a CTA Red Line train. Crews were called to the 1100 block of Argyle Street.
No one was injured. The man was taken into custody and transported to Weiss Hospital for treatment.
Police did not provide any other information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Traffic in the area is delayed.
