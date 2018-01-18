Man arrested after starting fire on Red Line train, police say

CHICAGO –- A man was taken into custody after police said he started a fire while on a CTA train.

Police said a man started the fire around 5:18 p.m. on Thursday on a CTA Red Line train. Crews were called to the 1100 block of Argyle Street.

No one was injured. The man was taken into custody and transported to Weiss Hospital for treatment.

Police did not provide any other information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ICYMI: Red Line trains are now operating, with major delays, resulting from police activity at Argyle as follows: 95th-bound service is bypassing all stations Jarvis thru Lawrence (express Howard–Wilson). Howard-bound trains are making all stops except Argyle. — cta (@cta) January 18, 2018

95th-bound Red Line trains are standing at Argyle due to police activity; crews working to restore service. — cta (@cta) January 18, 2018

Traffic in the area is delayed.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.