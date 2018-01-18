Chris Boden talks Blackhawks & Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Over the past four months, he's taken on a new role in Chicago media that's made him the voice you hear on the radio before and after Blackhawks games.

Veteran reporter Chris Boden is now the pre-and-postgame host for Blackhawks hockey on WGN Radio. He's watched a very up-and-down campaign that's featured a pair of stints on IR for Corey Crawford and the team sitting on the outside looking in on the playoff race.

That was the primary topic of discussion for his first visit to Sports Feed on Thursday night. He also took some time to discuss the Bears with Jarrett Payton as well just a week after the team hired head coach Matt Nagy.

