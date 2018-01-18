Around Town checks out CrossTown Fitness in Roscoe Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CrossTown Fitness trainers create body and mind plans impeccably designed to help you attain your goals. They work in unity with each member to deliver an approach that empowers you to maintain your optimum fitness level and lifestyle. CrossTown Fitness is where qualified personal trainers and innovative classes come together with inspired design and their gyms in Chicago have cutting-edge amenities to ensure an encouraging environment for their members regardless of their fitness level. You can experience their ultimate HITT workouts that are challenging, intense, and proven to torch fat while ramping up your metabolism and energy level. Each class has been strategically designed by some of the top trainers in the industry and are continually developing the best workouts that bring results through advanced research and experience.

CrossTown Fitness, Roscoe Village:

3406 N. Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

crosstownfitness.com

