American Airlines adding shuttle flights between NY, Chicago

CHICAGO — American Airlines will begin operating hourly shuttle flights between Chicago and New York this spring.

That’s a highly competitive route favored by business travelers.

American said Thursday that it will run 15 shuttle flights each weekday between Chicago’s O’Hare Airport and LaGuardia Airport.

The airline also promises free beer and wine in the main cabin.

The flights are scheduled to start April 4 using dedicated gates at the two airports.

American runs similar shuttle service between New York and Boston, New York and Washington, and Washington and Boston.