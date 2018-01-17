Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal, one of USA’s highest civilian honors

WASHINGTON — Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole received Congress’ highest civilian honor, the Congressional Gold Medal, during a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday.

Officials including President Donald Trump attended the ceremony honoring the Kansas Republican, a decorated World War II veteran and his party’s 1996 presidential candidate.

Some of the award’s past 300 recipients include George Washington and Mother Teresa, according to the Congressional Research Service. Also in attendance were Dole’s wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, and his daughter, Robin.

Dole, 94, was known as one of his party’s best dealmakers, a distinction Trump has given himself, as well. But Trump and the Republican-led Congress are currently mired in a pitched budget battle that could end in a government shutdown at the end of the week if not resolved.

Dole supported Trump for president, and Trump signed the honor in September. Trump’s campaign says the president has known Dole for years and especially admires Dole’s support for veterans.

Dole was grievously wounded in World War II and has helped craft legislation such as the Americans With Disabilities Act.