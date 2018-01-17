Terry Fator, Winston and Friends are Coming Back to Chicago!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Terry Fator

January 19th at 7:30PM

Genesee Theatre

Waukegan

and..

January 20th at 3PM & 8PM

Paramount Theatre

Aurora

terryfator.com

Las Vegas Strip headliner and “America’s Got Talent” winner Terry Fator captures the audience’s hearts and funny bones with Terry Fator: The Voice of Entertainment live at The Mirage. With singing, comedy and amazing celebrity impressions of musical superstars such as Garth Brooks, Dean Martin, Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga and more.

Ever since Terry Fator won the second season of America’s Got Talent, he and his hilarious puppets have taken America by storm. Simon Cowell even called him one of the best entertainers in the world.

Celebrity impressions, singing, comedy and ventriloquism – Fator does it all with the help of his puppet pals and gives one of the most uproarious performances you’ve ever seen.